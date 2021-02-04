Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $231,880.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $218,360.76.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30.

ANET stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $316.76. 379,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $320.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

