Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 119,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 421,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock worth $19,650,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

