Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $563.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $548.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.00.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,915,683. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

