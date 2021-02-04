Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.89.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.37. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

