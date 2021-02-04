Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 182,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,925 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Shares of MPC opened at $47.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

