Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 59,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $179.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.67. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

