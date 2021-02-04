Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.02 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in American Water Works by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

