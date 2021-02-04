Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Shares of PCAR opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

