Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

TDOC stock opened at $271.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.01 and a 1-year high of $294.74.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,003 shares of company stock valued at $59,077,170 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

