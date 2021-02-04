Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total transaction of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,210,423 shares of company stock valued at $225,248,855. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.41 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

