Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 14,456 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $147.67 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.03 and a 200-day moving average of $147.35.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.