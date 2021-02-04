Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,959 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61,372 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

