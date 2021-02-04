Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after acquiring an additional 793,670 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after acquiring an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after acquiring an additional 385,538 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,970,000 after acquiring an additional 256,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 496,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,442,000 after acquiring an additional 239,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

