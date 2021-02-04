Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 64,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $58.93 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

