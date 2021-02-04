Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $178.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.54 and a 200 day moving average of $168.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.91.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

