Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,043 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $326.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.21. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

