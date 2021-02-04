Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,868 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 90,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.