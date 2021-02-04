Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,982 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PPL by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

