Arizona State Retirement System Sells 14,234 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

WBA opened at $48.90 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.