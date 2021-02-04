Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,763 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2,463.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 317,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305,462 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 459.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 258,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 212,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 373,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $245.39 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,157. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

