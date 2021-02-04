Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,801 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN stock opened at $199.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.87.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,623.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.80.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.