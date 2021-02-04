Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,189 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $167.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

