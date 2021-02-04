Arizona State Retirement System Sells 360 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,712,000 after acquiring an additional 53,895 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total value of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,194.60 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,205.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

