Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,705 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Copart by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Copart by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Copart by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after buying an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $112.10 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

