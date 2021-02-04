Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,091 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,036,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,010,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,994,000 after purchasing an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,590,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

