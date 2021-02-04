Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,308 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $106.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -91.90 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.57.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

