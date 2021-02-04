Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,449 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $3,560,282.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $79.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.