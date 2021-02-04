Arizona State Retirement System Sells 940 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Okta by 50.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,650 shares of company stock valued at $72,353,557 over the last ninety days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $276.25 on Thursday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

