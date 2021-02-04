Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $394.89 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.85 and a 52-week high of $405.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

