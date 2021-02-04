Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $135,396,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 833,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 575,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,596,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 521,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.