Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

