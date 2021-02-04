Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after acquiring an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 251,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after acquiring an additional 130,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYC opened at $415.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.33, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $424.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.84.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

