Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.52

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $66.15 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000192 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,141,212 coins and its circulating supply is 127,020,315 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

