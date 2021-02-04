Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market cap of $871.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.