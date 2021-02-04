Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.39. 41,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

