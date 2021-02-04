Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 7.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $54,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 100.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,514,000 after buying an additional 117,974 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,713,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 34.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 409,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,689,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $273.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

