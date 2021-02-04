Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.73 ($7.92).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AT1 shares. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.93 ($6.98) on Thursday. Aroundtown SA has a 1-year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

