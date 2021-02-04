Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,375.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $42,306.25 and approximately $6,375.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 56.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,159.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.94 or 0.04359360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00393572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.72 or 0.01137576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00477353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00402139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00247132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,181,068 coins and its circulating supply is 8,136,524 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.