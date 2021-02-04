Arqma One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,375.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $42,306.25 and approximately $6,375.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,159.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,619.94 or 0.04359360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00393572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.72 or 0.01137576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00477353 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00402139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00247132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,181,068 coins and its circulating supply is 8,136,524 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.