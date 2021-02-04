Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.17-2.33 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.17-2.33 EPS.

ARW traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.62. 5,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,663. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,909. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.