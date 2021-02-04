Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE APAM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,171. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after buying an additional 605,118 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,994 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,294 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

