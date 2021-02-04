Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.36. 1,053,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 594,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 124.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

