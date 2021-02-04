Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.45

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 14024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Artius Acquisition by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Artius Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,880,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artius Acquisition Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

