Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $9.21 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $5.56 or 0.00015014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $185.74 million and $9.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.01283418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.16 or 0.05917475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

