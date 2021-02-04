Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND) Shares Down 4.3%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) (TSE:ASND)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 441,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 197,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (ASND.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.94 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

