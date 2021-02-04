Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 11,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 28,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

About Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.