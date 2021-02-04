Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU) Stock Price Up 6%

Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU) shares traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £57,750.92 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.43.

About Ashmore Global Opportunities USD (AGOU.L) (LON:AGOU)

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited is closed-ended mutual fund launched and managed by Ashmore Investment Advisors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. It primarily invests in corporate restructurings through distressed debt, private and public equity and equity linked securities.

