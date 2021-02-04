Asian Fintech 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $89.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 229.3% against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $89.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00151605 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00088374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00239737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Asian Fintech Coin Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars.

