Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.56 Million

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to post $16.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.60 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $12.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year sales of $67.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.70 million to $67.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $87.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.37 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews sold 41,932 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $416,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,769.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its position in Aspen Group by 192.4% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 658,033 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 472,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,178,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.