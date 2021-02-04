Aspiriant LLC Buys 2,029 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $573,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. 357,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,296,428. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

